Phillip's Cancer Journey

Last year in August 2025, I was humbled through a GiveSendGo outreach for funds to help with costs being incurred as a result of a Stage 4 metastatic cancer diagnosis. The generous response of financial assistance was moving. And respectfully, I must ask again.





Having tried various treatments, thankfully, this last series of new protocols through a conventional oncologist and traditional Chinese doctor (specializing in cancer) are proving successful. The blood tests of combined treatments have shown very good results, consecutively each month, for the last 6 months.





With current projections, both doctors believe I can be in complete remission in 18 more months. Yes, a slow process, but a most optimistic direction! My total health expenses: appts, shots, scans, various tests, supplements, etc, average about $2,000 per month. With some support already in place, I am appealing for $18,000 at this time, at least to help get me through the next 12 months.





This cancer journey has brought many blessings; and am content to offer this trial for the honor of Our Lord and in reparation for offenses against His Immaculate Mother. My prayer is that all family, friends, and benefactors experience the peace of God which surpasses human understanding. May God be Praised!







