Philippines Mission Trip

Hey everyone!





My name is Skylar Perra and I'm excited to share that I will be following God's call to serve in the Philippines this summer for two months with IMB Nehemiah Teams. Throughout my time there I will be expressing the beauty of God's work through the mission team with the art of photography and videography. My hope is to also write articles for the team to document the impact being made, and to delve into the Bible studies with them as they reach the people there.





From this experience I hope to gain valuable lessons in evangelism and serving others, while also growing in my walk with Christ. As well as, to practice using the gift He's given me in media and film to pursue Him and share His word to others.





I would be extremely grateful for any prayers and financial support provided for my journey!