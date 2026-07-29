Philippines Mission

Greetings, my name is Jedahya Hidalgo Padua. As a Pastor, Teacher, and Missionary of Assemblies of God Philippines, and former associate pastor of Church of the Nazarene in Daly City, California, USA, I am reaching out to request support for an upcoming mission trip. I will be traveling to the Philippines from May 30 to June 10 to conduct mission work.

I am seeking to raise $1,500 to cover meals for 300 individuals attending a dynamic crusade in the northern region of the Philippines. Additionally, I plan to provide donations for 130 children's school supplies at a local church and community school in the same region.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would be greatly appreciated. I am unable to accomplish this endeavor alone, but with God's guidance and your support, I am confident that we can fulfill the work entrusted to us.

Matthew 28:18-20

New International Version

18 Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations,baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”