Philippines Ministry Trip

Greetings Friends and Family,





Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to travel to many places around the world, but there is one nation that has uniquely captured my heart; the Philippines.





In 2010, I had a powerful vision of being in a nation among people I did not recognize, where God was moving in an incredible way unlike anything I had experienced before. Years later, when I first stepped foot in the Philippines in 2016, I immediately recognized the people from that vision. In that moment, I knew this nation would become a significant part of my life and calling.





Since then, I’ve been blessed to return multiple times and witness God move in remarkable ways. I’ve prayed for and ministered to children, families, churches, youth, and those in difficult circumstances. I’ve served in areas impacted by poverty, typhoons, and earthquakes, ministered in city-run rehab facilities, and had the privilege of encouraging and equipping local believers.

One moment I’ll never forget was praying for a young boy who had lost hearing in one ear after a childhood injury in which his brother shoved a sharp pencil down his ear. As I softly whispered, “God loves you” into his damaged ear, tears filled his eyes as he repeated those words back. Moments like that remind me why I go and seeing people encounter him in tangible ways and seeing the fruit of those encounters.





This coming July, I’ll be returning to Cebu, Philippines for 12 days of ministry. I’ll be serving churches, encouraging youth, sharing the Gospel, and helping strengthen the local body of Christ however I can.





After many years of ministry travel, this is one of the first times I’ve sent out a support letter. As trips become more frequent, this being my second trip this year, the expenses add up quickly, and I’m humbly asking if you would consider partnering with me.

If you feel led to support financially or through prayer, I would be deeply grateful. Every gift helps make this mission possible, and every prayer matters.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for believing in what God is doing.





Blessings,

Shane Mannon



