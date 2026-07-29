Philippines Feeding and Outreach!

Hey friends and family! We have had the opportunity to go to the Philippines twice and help provide practical needs to struggling families as well as sharing the gospel and love of Christ with them. God has moved in mighty ways each time we have stepped out in faith to serve him overseas. We are so excited to partner with KIDS International Ministries again to impact families in the Philippines!

We will be providing food to families throughout the region that are in dire need of food and we will also be sharing the love of Christ! Your prayers are coveted and if you feel led to financially support us, you can do so here!

God Bless,

Chris & Danyelle Hermann

"And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Then I said, “Here I am! Send me.” Isaiah 6:8