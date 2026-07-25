Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The earthquake was intense and covered a 22 mile radius, with shaking felt by everyone in the area. Sadly there are at least 32 people who lost their lives, while over 100 people have been injured. Several multistory buildings have collapsed, and disaster response teams are responding.





Please join us in praying for the Philippines, especially for the General Santos area, as the recover from this tragedy. Pray for the families who lost loved ones and for those whose family members are missing and need to be found. Pray too for the recovery workers that the Lord will be with them, giving them strength and guidance, as they rescue people help restore the community.





Any funds donated to this campaign will go to disaster relief in the area. Thank you for your prayerful consideration and support!