January 6 fund for Phil Grillo

Phil GRILLO is a single dad. He and his family have suffered 4 years of the trials, public ridicule and this January 6th debacle has also costed Phil his long time job.

Phil’s undying dedication to bringing real America first candidates to the forefront resulted in many like Guilliani, Santos, Ariello, Zherka, Rinaldi and much more onto the stage where some are now representing the fight for each and every one of us. A man who early in his life dedicated his life to this country as a Marine has remained a fighter for America and Freedom and has tirelessly worked to ensure that true die hard patriots got on the ballot. A staunch political and public advocate needs our support to get him and his family back on their feet. A long road for a Marine and single dad who did the unthinkable on January 6th, saved a black young man from a mob of men, saved 2 police officers and who dared to sing the star spangled banner which was viewed by the Judge as the basis of intent to overthrow our government.

When he gets out he will need some financial help until he gets back on his feet. And as a community we urge you to help.

December 6, 2024, Grillo was sentenced to 12 months incarceration, 1 year of supervised release, $70 special assessments plus $500 restitution.

As of Nov. 6, approximately 1,561 defendants have been federally charged with crimes associated with the Jan. 6 attack, according to the Department of Justice. More than 1,100 have been convicted and more than 600 had been sentenced to periods of incarceration ranging from a few days behind bars to 22 years in federal prison.

After the 2.7% + $.30 per transaction credit card fee and the 5% fee donated to GiveSendGo, 100% of the remaining proceeds will be given to Phil Grillo and his mother.



