Phil Davis Love Offering For His Wife Celeste

A Legacy of Love, Service, and Support

Phil and Celeste Davis have spent their lives pouring love and service into everyone around them. For as long as I can remember, my dad would tell my mom every day that she was his greatest blessing. It wasn’t just in words—it was in his actions. From their sweet, spontaneous dances in the kitchen to the quiet moments spent reading together, from their daily walks with their beloved puppy Tellecaster to the shared dreams they built for the future, their bond was something rare and beautiful. It was a love that filled every corner of their home, and now, those touchpoints, those simple yet profound moments, are what my mom will miss most.



The grief my mom is feeling right now is a daily weight. The hugs, the conversations, the laughter—these are irreplaceable. But there’s more to the journey ahead. As a family, we’re asking a question we never imagined asking this soon: What comes next?



Dad’s decision to live a life of service—to give to others, even when it meant sacrifice—was one he made with everything in him. He wasn’t motivated by things, but by people. His heart was always for others. That’s why, when there were needs that couldn’t be met, somehow, someway, God always found a way to meet them.



Now, in this season of transition, we want to make sure my mom can focus on what matters most without feeling the weight of financial burdens. We’ve started this fundraiser to support her as she navigates these difficult decisions, so she can move forward with the peace of knowing that she is surrounded by love and support. Every dollar given will lighten her load and allow her to listen to her heart and follow the path God is guiding her toward.



If you’ve ever been touched by my parents, if you’ve ever felt the warmth of their hospitality, their kindness, their wisdom—now is the time to show up for them. We all want to know we’ve made a difference in the world, and we have an incredible opportunity to show my mom and dad just how deeply their lives have impacted so many.



For those who can, we invite you to join us in honoring my dad’s life at his Celebration of Life service this coming Sunday, January 12th. Your presence will be a living testament to the love, friendship, and community they built throughout the years. Each person who attends is a symbol of a life touched, a love shared, a friendship given.



In addition to this fundraiser, there are other ways you can support my mom. She has written and self-published several inspiring books, all available on Amazon. She also founded The Wellness Workshop in 2006, a life-changing program that helps people understand the power of food and wellness in shaping our health and longevity. By supporting these efforts, you can continue to honor the incredible legacy of both my parents.



Thank you for your love, your prayers, and your support during this incredibly challenging time. It means the world to us, and it means everything to my mom.



With deepest gratitude, Jesi Davis Hilts

https://amzn.to/4fMdrxs Wonderfully Well by Celeste Davis

https://amzn.to/4h1fu1F Radiant (English) by Celeste Davis

https://amzn.to/409wigh Radiant (Spanish) by Celeste Davis

www.thewellnessworkshop.org nourished 4 life

Phil Davis Celebration Of Life at 3pm on Sunday, January 12th.

Valley Life Center

1795 SE Miller Ave, Dallas, Oregon 97338











