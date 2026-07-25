Pursuing a PhD in Nursing has been my lifelong dream and a commitment to improving healthcare through education, research, and compassionate patient care. Despite working hard and dedicating my career to serving others, the financial burden of tuition, books, research expenses, and living costs has become overwhelming. Your support will help me continue my education, complete my doctoral studies, and contribute meaningful research that can improve patient outcomes and educate future generations of nurses. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving this goal. Thank you for believing in my journey and investing in a future where I can make an even greater difference in the lives of others.



