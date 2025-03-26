Food and Fellowship

I never imagined that God would choose biscuits as the medium for His divine plan, but here I am, a woman in my 40s, humbled by His wisdom and guidance. It all began nearly a decade ago when I first heard His voice, clear as day, urging me to make biscuits. At first, it seemed like an odd request, especially for someone who had no skill when cooking with flour. My early attempts were laughable—burnt, bland, and utterly inedible. Yet, God was insistent, guiding me to try again and again, each attempt a lesson in patience and faith.

For two years, I toiled in my kitchen, puzzled and frustrated, until His voice came once more, instructing me to share these biscuits with my neighbors. Suddenly, it all made sense. The biscuits, now perfected, were not just food but a symbol of community and love. I watched as they brought smiles to faces and opened doors to conversations about faith and hope.

Then came the next divine instruction: "Research food trucks." I was baffled, for I had never been fond of them. After working with food truck businesses, I get a gross taste in my stomach when thinking about eating at one. Yet, trusting in His plan, I immersed myself in this new venture, all while continuing to share my biscuits with everyone I met.

Years later, God's vision was finally revealed to me: a business named "God's Biscuits," where we serve not just food, but faith—one biscuit at a time. It is a sanctuary for community building, a place where careers are nurtured with integrity, and where we put faith over profit. Our mission is to create events and media that welcome people of all ages, allowing them to share their testimonies and experience the love of God in a tangible way.





I invite you to join this divine mission. With your support, "God's Biscuits" can become a nationwide phenomenon, spreading God's love and building communities across the country. Your generosity will help us launch this venture, making it possible for others to experience His grace and witness the power of faith in action. Together, let us serve God, one biscuit at a time.

At God's Biscuits, we believe in a divine mission to nourish both body and soul, guided by a business plan inspired by faith and integrity. Our journey begins with grassroots crowdfunding, a testament to our commitment to accountability and transparency. In a world where too many businesses lose their moral compass, God's Biscuits stands firm in its commitment to honesty and loyalty, valuing every donation, whether big or small, as a sacred trust.

Explore the vision at godsbiscuits.com—immerse yourself in our mission, enjoy our uplifting content, and become a member of our email community to join us on this exciting journey!