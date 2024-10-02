Campaign Image

PGH Trailers For Helene

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,540

Campaign created by Kevin Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Inspection Repairs of Pittsburgh

My brother, Gary Miller, and I have been following the tragic stories out of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee and have been called to help. We will be collecting donations so that we can purchase supplies to fill our trailer and make the trip down there. We will be partnering with Hearts With Hands, a local outreach group to ensure that the supplies get into the hands of the people. Please help us fill this trailer and together we can make a difference for our neighbors in NC and TN! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Ann B
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you so much for doing this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Spiller Family
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Pribich Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Kad Favorite
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for doing this!

Dotty
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Meg Mszyco
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

The Metzler family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Adam S
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hell ya, Kev.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

thanks guys great work

Gloria Baldauff
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks so much for doing this.

Beveridge Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Klein Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

roadwarriornewscom
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you!

Katherine Olderman
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

KB
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

