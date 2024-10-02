PGH Trailers For Helene

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,540
Campaign funds will be received by Inspection Repairs of Pittsburgh
My brother, Gary Miller, and I have been following the tragic stories out of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee and have been called to help. We will be collecting donations so that we can purchase supplies to fill our trailer and make the trip down there. We will be partnering with Hearts With Hands, a local outreach group to ensure that the supplies get into the hands of the people. Please help us fill this trailer and together we can make a difference for our neighbors in NC and TN!
Thank you so much for doing this!
Thank you for doing this!
Hell ya, Kev.
thanks guys great work
Thanks so much for doing this.
God bless you!
