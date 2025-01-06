At Path for Growth, we believe Strength is for Service.

Every year, we dedicate a portion of our profits to love, serve, and support people in need.

This year, we feel called to support a refugee family who escaped the Rwanda conflict and now has asylum in Phoenix, Arizona. This family is working hard to make a life in the United States and to contribute it. The demands of raising 8 children and learning the language and culture of a new country are challenging. Recently, the father of this family lost his job, and they are in desperate need of resources to feed and house their family. We are taking this opportunity to anonymously cover their rent while the father searches and is able to find a new source of income.

Thanks to the goodness of the Lord, our team is able to give $7,000 to this effort. We invite you to join us in serving this family. Our prayer is that God would be glorified by the way they experience their needs being met during this difficult time.

All donations will go directly to cover the family's rent. Any additional funds will be donated to Matthew House, an organization that specializes in serving and ministering to refugee families in need.

Praise God that we get to use our strength for service.