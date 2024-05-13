Supporting Peyton in Israel

Hi! My name is Peyton Chapman. I have been serving in Israel for short periods of times throughout the last couple of years, but following the horrors of the attack against Israel on October 7th, 2023, I knew that it was essential that I stay in Israel full-time and serve the Jewish people in their time of need.

Some of the ways that I will be serving the Jewish people is through: helping host volunteer groups, cooking meals for volunteers, helping to connect people to HaYovel, writing articles for The Israel Guys, working in various projects in agriculture, and various other opportunities to serve where needed.

Through this service, I'm able to personally help bring the prophesies of the Bible to life, encourage the Jewish people, and help Christians establish a connection with the land of Israel! I would love to be your hands and feet in Israel and would greatly appreciate prayers and monetary support of any kind- big or small!

May we all continually pray for the peace of Jerusalem and, one day, meet there when Jerusalem is established as the praise of the earth!