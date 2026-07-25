Support Peyton's VOX Adventure

Beginning August 2026, Peyton will be attending the Vox School of Discipleship, a nine‑month gap‑year program located in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Vox is dedicated to developing young adults through spiritual formation, daily classroom learning, adventure experiences, and mission trips. Mission trips will include destinations in Louisville, Kentucky, Orlando, Florida, and Central or South America.

Throughout these nine months, Peyton will be immersed in intentional discipleship with the goal of better understanding God’s will for his life and discerning the next steps God is calling him to take.

Peyton will be incredibly grateful for your prayers throughout his time at Vox. If you also feel led to support him financially, he would deeply appreciate that as well. Your generosity would help make this transformative experience possible.

Tax-deductible donations on his behalf may be made directly to Vox.

You can learn more about Vox at: http://www.govox.org

Thank you so much for considering partnering with Peyton—whether through prayer, support, or encouragement. We appreciate you more than you know.



