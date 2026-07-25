Hi everyone,

A few weeks ago, I had to say goodbye to my dog. Anyone who's been through it knows there's no real way to prepare for that kind of silence in your home — the empty leash hook by the door, the food bowl you don't know whether to put away yet.

I'm not looking to replace him. No animal could. But I've realized I'm not ready to live without that kind of companionship, and I've decided the best way forward is to open my home to a few new animals who need one: two Exotic Bully puppies, a Doberman, and a ferret.

I want to do this the right way — not out of impulse, but with real intention. That means:

Two Exotic Bully puppies from a responsible breeder ($3,000–$10,000+ per puppy is typical for this breed)

One Doberman puppy ($1,500–$3,500)

One ferret ($150–$350)

Spay/neuter for all four

Professional training for all four, especially important for large, strong breeds like Bullies and Dobermans

Initial vet care — vaccinations, checkups, health screenings

Setup essentials — crates, food, leashes, enclosures

Losing a pet has a way of making you appreciate exactly what they gave you — routine, purpose, unconditional love — and I'm hoping to build a home that has that again, just with a few more paws in it this time.

I know this is a significant ask, and I don't take that for granted. Any support, big or small, means a lot right now. I'll share updates as things move forward.

Thank you for reading, and for however you're able to help. 🐾