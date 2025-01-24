Pete Sulack Cancer Kicking Fund

Help Dr. Pete Sulack Fight & Beat Stage 4 Brain Cancer

Dr. Pete Sulack has dedicated his life to serving others. As the visionary behind a powerful chiropractic clinic and Matthew 10 Ministries, Pete has brought healing, hope, and transformation to countless individuals and families. Now, he needs our help.

Pete has been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, and the fight ahead is significant. As a husband, father, friend, and servant of God, Pete’s mission has always been to give of himself selflessly—but today, he needs us to rally around him with the same love and support he’s shown to so many.

Why Your Help Matters

Cancer treatment is not only physically and emotionally challenging but also financially overwhelming. The Sulack family is facing immense medical bills for advanced treatments, therapies, and care. These financial burdens come at a time when their focus must remain on Pete's health and healing.

Your generosity will directly support:

Cutting-edge natural treatments and therapies to give Pete the best chance of beating this disease.

Day-to-day living expenses to ease the family's financial stress.

Peace of mind for Pete and his loved ones, allowing them to focus on his recovery.

A Legacy of Impact

For years, Pete has been a source of inspiration and healing. Through his clinic, he has helped patients find relief and regain their health. Through Matthew 10 Ministries, he has spread hope and God’s love to those in need. Now, it’s our chance to give back to the man who has given so much.

Join Us in the Fight

Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference. Together, we can stand with Pete and his family during this critical time. Let’s show them they are not alone in this battle.

We also ask for your prayers for Pete's healing, strength, and peace. Please share this campaign widely, so we can reach as many people as possible to support this incredible man and his family.

Thank you for being part of Pete’s support team. Together, we can give him hope, healing, and the resources he needs to fight this battle with courage and faith.