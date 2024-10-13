Support against lawfare attacks

I’m under lawfare attack.

NOTE: As I live in Norway the campaign goal is showed in Nowegian currency (NOK). As of the 14th October, NOK10 equals $0,93

So a donation of $10 is around NOK107. A donation of $20 is around NOK215.

The goal for the campaign is NOK50.000 which equals to around $4636.

Earlier this year I reported on how I was being HARASSED by a cult, all because I blew the whistle on abuse of power and inappropriate behaviour coming from the leaders.

There was a particular youth pastor whose behavior was extremely worrying and inappropriate. He would go to gyms with young girls alone at night and talk about very sexual things with them.

After I blew the whistle on this they have gone on full attack against me and also my family. Looks like they have something to hide…

These cults appear to have buddies in the local mainstream media, so I’m the only one standing up and exposing them.

These false churches and false pastors have now been harassing me and my family for months, including filing numerous baseless police reports in an attempt at lawfare against myself.

Live ammunition was found placed right next to my brothers car at one point, in what undoubtedly was a threat aimed at me and my family.

I have also received anonymous death threats lately, and my suspicions are that it is related to these cults that I exposed.

Now just recently, this youth pastor was caught standing suspiciously very close to my car in the parking garage. What was he up to? No doubt a form of intimidation as he has been harassing me for many months, including with lawfare.

What this youth pastor is doing is trying to scare me as a journalist into silence because I exposed his inappropriate behavior. This is an attack on free speech and on the free press.

Now I need your help to stand up against these attacks.

I have no option but to engage a lawyer to stand up to these bullies, and I really need your help to fund my defense against these attacks.

So if you have the opportunity, I would greatly appreciate if you became gave a donation to help fund my lawyer fees. I am extremely grateful for your support!

I have never needed your support as much as now as I am anticipating court cases to stop them from their harassment of me and my family.

And please read the full article about how I blew the whistle on these cult leaders and to get all the context. It really is wild.

https://www.petersweden.org/p/petersweden-got-harassed-by-a-cult