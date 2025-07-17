Help Caleb & Julia Adopt Embryos

Goal:
Many of you have walked with us through our infertility journey. Now, we invite you to walk with us through this next chapter: our adoption journey. After years of prayer, God has called us to pursue Embryo Adoption!
We’ve been praying for a child since 2022. But as many of you already know, we’ve faced unexpected challenges. In December of 2023, Caleb was diagnosed with a genetic condition called Y Chromosome Microdeletions, which results in severe infertility. We were told we have less than a 1% chance of ever conceiving naturally.
Recently Julia was diagnosed with suspected endometriosis, which could be contributing to our infertility as well. This journey has been incredibly devastating and also full of God’s presence and peace.
Embryo adoption is the process of adopting embryos that have been created through IVF and are currently frozen in storage (often indefinitely). Instead of discarding them or donating them to science, some IVF parents choose to donate those embryos to other families.
Right now, there are over 1 million frozen embryos waiting for someone to bring them home. We believe each embryo is a precious child, created in the image of God, and we feel deeply compelled to do what we can to get them out of the freezer.
Through embryo adoption, we won’t be genetically related to the child, but Julia can carry the baby, and if the Lord wills, we can experience pregnancy, birth, and parenting together.
Each embryo transfer comes with at most a 50% chance of success. It’s not guaranteed that we will end up with a baby in our arms, but as we’ve learned through infertility, God’s ways are higher than ours, and we will leave the outcome up to our Heavenly Father.
We’re moving forward with this process through a Christian clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee called the NEDC: https://www.embryodonation.org/
There are 4 financial phases of the embryo adoption process. As we complete each phase, we will update the fundraising goal to match the estimated cost of the next phase.
**All funds raised will only be used for Embryo Adoption fees, not normal pregnancy costs.**
We invite you to experience with us the incredible ways God uses adoption to share the Good News of salvation. We know He uses grief, sorrow, barrenness, death, and life to display the greatest Love: Jesus dying on a cross and conquering death. He adopted us so that we can share in the victory of His resurrection, and what a joy it is that we can share this picture of adoption with you all!
We believe every prayer, every share, every dollar will magnify God's glory as we seek to give these embryos a home, whether "home" is being united with God in death or being born into our family here on earth.
“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’ The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’" - Matthew 25:37-40
