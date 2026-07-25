Peter Wlasiuk's Road to Exoneration

All funds will go towards the road to Pete's Exoneration as he is on the verge of coming home after this long nightmare.

Peter Wlasiuk is a decorated, honorably discharged Army Veteran Sergeant, POI!

Please make sure you watch the Making An Exoneree documentary on YouTube.

https://youtu.be/nRG60LGYBoc?is=DZ1BufVqL168VkTQ

The TRUTH is coming out and Pete can finally start all over after 25 years and counting.