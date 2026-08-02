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Peter Van Oort Back Surgery

Goal$45,000 CAD
Raised$7 CAD

Fundraiser created byTy Plett

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lize Van Oort

Peter Van Oort Back Surgery

Dear Family and Friends,


Over the past three years, Peter has faithfully persevered through chronic back pain that has affected nearly every aspect of his daily life. During that time, he has undergone countless doctor appointments, specialist consultations, MRIs and scans, treatments, and has relied heavily on pain medications simply to continue working and providing for our family.


While we are deeply grateful for the care he has received, we have reached a point where the medications are no longer providing the relief they once did. After much prayer and research, we believe our next step is for Peter to travel to Tijuana, Mexico this November for spinal surgery.


The surgery would involve replacing the completely deteriorated disc between his lower vertebrae with an artificial disc. We are hopeful that this procedure will relieve the pressure on the affected nerves, reduce his pain, restore his full mobility, and allow him to return to living without the constant burden he has carried for so long. Unfortunately, this type of surgery is not currently available to him through the Canadian healthcare system.


The financial cost is significant. The surgery alone is approximately $34,000 CAD, in addition to airfare, accommodations, transportation, and time away from work during recovery.


Peter has remained a devoted husband and father throughout this journey. Even on the hardest days, he has continued to work to provide for our family, often pushing through pain that many people never see. We are incredibly thankful for the prayers and encouragement so many have shown us over the past few years. They have carried us through some very difficult seasons.


As we prepare for this next step, we would be grateful for your continued prayers—that the Lord would provide financially, guide the surgeons, grant Peter a successful surgery, and bring complete healing.


If you feel led to help ease the financial burden, any contribution, no matter the amount, would be received with sincere gratitude.


Thank you for walking alongside our family, for praying with us, and for reminding us that we do not carry these burdens alone. We trust that God is faithful and will continue to provide for every step ahead.


With heartfelt gratitude,

Peter & Lize Van Oort

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