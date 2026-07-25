Pet Relief Fund

Hi all,





Many of us know that Monica has been undergoing cancer treatment and it not only has flipped her world upside down, but also her fur babies, Beau and Clifford. We would like to extend care to them in the form of a grooming service.

This service would cost $75/dog + tip, so any amount that you’d be able to donate would be greatly appreciated!





Proverbs 12:10

“The righteous care for the needs of their animals…”

Please help us be righteous towards our Monica and her fur babies!