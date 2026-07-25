Pet help asap

My name is Tommy smith live on very tight budget that doesn't go far through the month.

I am disabled drawing ssdi,time i pay all bills,barely have enough money buy pet food n necessities such as toiletries, laundry soap etc.

Have 6 dogs,yes I know thats too many, but they have become family too me.

This month has been extremely hard with unexpected expenses, last night had to have car towed with my last 90.00 dollars,I really need help now to feed my dogs.

If you can help please do.

Thank you