Peru Mission Trip

Hi my name is Stephanie and I have the opportunity to go on a mission trip to Peru. While I have always had a heart for serving others, I truly believe God is calling me to step out in faith and be part of what He is doing there. Am I nervous? Of course! You may ask why…because I don’t speak spanish! I do a little and understand everything but I know that is where trusting in the Lord comes to play. During this trip, the group will share the gospel of Jesus Christ, serve local communities, provide shelters and especially encourage them with the love of God. I’m asking for your support through prayer and if you feel led with a financial contribution to help make this mission trip possible! Thank you for being part of this journey and helping me answer God’s call.