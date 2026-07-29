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Peru Medical Mission

Goal$4,800 USD
Raised$3,655 USD

Fundraiser created byEphraim Goff

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ephraim Goff

Peru Medical Mission

Hello my dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,


For those of you familiar with us, you know the long history that my family has in participating in God's work overseas. It seems that the wind of God's Will is leading us again to serve Him in a foreign field.


For my part, late last year, I moved my family from our home in Abilene, TX to my sister's land in Gonzales County, TX where she opened her own private medical practice in Seguin, TX in which I currently work alongside her as a Medical Assistant. Both her and her husband, are going on the mission trip and will be heading up the medical team alongside another doctor.


It was she who told me about a medical mission (sponsored by Highland Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX) that her and my brother-in-law had participated in for the past 2 years. She kindly suggested that they may be in need of additional members with a background in medicine. Seeing as I have experience with Emergency Medicine as I was an EMT for 6 years as well as overseas disaster response (Nepal, 2015). I prayed about the opportunity and reached out to the Pastor of HBC and was accepted onto the team going to Peru on June, 2nd, 2026. We will be serving in the remote community of Trujillo, Peru as well as another remote region called Pacasmayo, I believe, where the team will be conducting medical and outreach services including:

  1. Medical Exams and Procedures
  2. Dental Exams and Procedure
  3. Eye exams and providing glasses
  4. Meeting Pharmaceutical and Medication needs
  5. Children's Outreach
  6. Women's Outreach
  7. Construction

We will be in-country for 9-10 days total. Departing on June 1st or 2nd and Returning Jun 11th. This fund is for all 3 of us as we jointly serve God together! Below is a small message from Esther and Nathan.


Message from Nathan and Esther Robbins


We are thrilled to be serving for this 3rd year in a row for the Peru Medical mission trip and with Highland Baptist Church - Lubbock plus the many churches sending out missions teams! We ask for your prayers for the trip, travels, and all the ministry that will be accomplished for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. If you feel led, we are also asking for financial support for our travel expenses and supplies. Our total cost is $3680 for the 2 of us. Any extra donated will be used to purchase medical supplies/medications/eye glasses/etc that will be given to the patients in Peru. Thank you for partnering with us now and always!


How you can help:

Firstly, we always need prayer. Prayer for the Lord to make straight the way, for protection and travelling mercies, as well funding for each team member and for favor with the local government. We will, by necessity, be transporting a large amount of medication and supplies in our personal luggage and this always attracts attention. It's not uncommon for things like medical/construction gear to be requisitioned by local officials that simply want them.

Other tangible need are as follows: Currently, each team member is responsible for covering the cost of their flights, food and lodging in country, as well as connecting flights and travel within in Peru. Most gear and supplies will be brought in by the team in checked bags, the Church is offering to cover the cost of any bags that contain ministry/medical supplies.


By God's Grace, I've already received support for a large portion of the cost but I am still in partial need for the following things:

  1. First-aid/Trauma supplies
  2. Durable Clothing Items
  3. Part of the air-fare to get to Peru
  4. Petty cash for in-country transit/food/misc. expenses.


I would ask that you would prayerfully consider partnering with me in the service of the Lord by offering your prayers for us and if the Lord leads you to, please consider donating as you feel led. Any amount will be a great blessing. Thank you for your love and continued support!



Faithfully Your Servants in Christ,

~Ephraim Goff, Nathan & Esther Robbins.

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