Peru Medical and Evangelism Mission Trip

This will be a medical and evangelism trip where we’ll set up health clinics in different villages each day, serving around 100 patients daily by providing medicine, vitamins, and hygiene supplies. Throughout the day, we’ll also spend time sharing the Gospel, building relationships, and playing with the kids. Each evening, we’ll host Bible studies in the villages.





I am currently raising funds to help cover the costs of travel, lodging, and supplies for the trip. Your support allows me to fully focus on serving and loving the people I encounter.



