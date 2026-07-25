Personal needs

Helping Mario Fight & Find Peace in His Final Chapter





My dad, Mario, is 77 years old and has been bravely battling pancreatic cancer for the past two years. He has faced every difficult day with quiet strength and dignity — the kind of man who never complained, never gave up, and always put his family first.

as faced every difficult day with quiet strength and dignity — the kind of man who never complained, never gave up, and always put his family first.





As his health has declined, our family has been by his side every step of the way. But the financial weight has become overwhelming. The cost of his care is $360, and right now, that is simply more than we can manage. We are doing everything we can to make sure his final days are filled with comfort, love, and peace — not stress over bills.





We are not asking for much. We are just a family trying to make sure our dad and grandfather is cared for in the way he deserves as he prepares for the end of his journey. Every dollar raised goes directly toward his care and easing the burden on our family during this heartbreaking time.





If you can give even a small amount, it means the world to us. And if you can’t give, please share this — it may reach someone who can.





Mario gave us everything. Help us give him peace.





💛 With love and gratitude, his family



