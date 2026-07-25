Personal accomplishment and family acceleration.

I am proud to be the first person in my father's family to graduate from high school and the first to attend college. I am scheduled to graduate next year. Recently, my mother married a wonderful man in May, and I cherish him just as much as my own father. To celebrate these significant milestones, I am starting a campaign for a family vacation to New York City. This trip will include up to ten family members from various states, including Ohio, Tennessee, and California. Most of us have never been to New York City, and I believe we deserve this opportunity. Additionally, we have family members living in New York whom I have never met, and they are eager to connect with us during our visit.





This trip also represents a late honeymoon gift for my mother and stepfather. Visiting New York has always been a dream of mine, but, until now, it has remained just a dream. In my household, I am one of only two people who work and earn money, the other being my mother. Unfortunately, she struggles with health issues, including fibromyalgia and arthritis, which often make it difficult for her to go to work.





I genuinely believe our family deserves this special vacation, and I realize that we cannot achieve this goal without assistance. I have conducted thorough research and have calculated the costs involved. I am confident that the amount I am requesting is fair and reasonable when considering all expenses, such as flights, vehicle rentals, and hotel accommodations.





Our family is preparing for a memorable journey—a celebration of love and accomplishments that will unite us from various parts of the country. In September 2027, we plan to travel from New York City to Niagara Falls, commemorating my mother and stepfather's wedding and my college graduation. This trip holds immense significance for us, but organizing travel for ten individuals with different needs presents challenges. We are raising funds to secure accessible transportation, sensory-friendly lodging, and inclusive experiences for everyone.





Your support can help us create lasting memories and celebrate these important milestones in a way that reflects our family's unique story. Please consider liking, commenting, and sharing this post to help us reach more people who would like to join us in turning this dream into reality.