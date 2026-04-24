GiveSendGo Logo

Peridot eyes Tracy

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDiane Mcalarney

Fundraiser funds will be received by Diane Mcalarney

Peridot eyes Tracy

hello everyone I'm starting a gift and go for Tracy Thibault

She is a Canadian

I met Tracy a while back and have been following her story for a while she suffers from Crohn's disease and a perforated bowel the government in Canada refuses to give her any sort of disability she has been told if she continues to work she's going to die she's going to wind up totally incapacitated their answer to denying her disability was if you're in that much pain we can give you assisted suicide that's not what Tracy is about she is a kind loving person who started out trying to do the right thing and helping people she would never ask for any help ever. She's had a very hard life. She's had a rough life is more like it she is the most kindest sweetest loving person you would ever want to meet and even though she's in a very difficult situation right now she was in a shelter and they evicted her you can go and look at her stories on YouTube she's been doing it for the last 5-6 years. She was unlawfully evicted from her apartment was on the streets for a little bit then her employer unlawfully terminated her without paying into her unemployment compensation is what we call it here in the United States while taking it out of her pay but never putting it into her account. She currently has a lawyer who is helping her an assisting soup but in the meantime she has no money she's working in part-time menial job she has two cats that are her only stability. Her family has turned her back on her for their own greedy reasons. She would never ask for anything she's a believer in Jesus Christ our Lord savior. I'm asking for you to despair even if it's $2 to help her I have donated to her personally to help her because she hasn't eaten in 6 days I just sent her $200. And I'm not bragging but I've been her and it breaks my heart when I see a good person who is in need of help and won't ask for it. She's gone to local churches but they're so full right now they can't help her the reason I sent her money is so she can go buy at least a tent some supplies get a meal in her. I didn't have anybody help me so I know what she's going through thank God I'm in a better place today with a roof over my head food on my table and clean clothes on my back. If anybody can be the angel and help her get back on her feet again or she can have a roof over her head and food on her table and clean clothes on her back and be able to have the only thing she has left in this world her cats I would be greatly appreciated. Crying as I'm writing this because it just breaks my heart that a soul like her has to go through this and that their government will not help her not even with housing. If you know anybody that has Crohn's disease you know how much of a debilitating disease it can be along with having perforated bowel. She was told if she kept working she's going to wind up dead. I don't want her to die. So I asked you from the bottom of my heart if you could spare whatever you can for this lady.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve