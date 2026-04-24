Peridot eyes Tracy

hello everyone I'm starting a gift and go for Tracy Thibault

She is a Canadian

I met Tracy a while back and have been following her story for a while she suffers from Crohn's disease and a perforated bowel the government in Canada refuses to give her any sort of disability she has been told if she continues to work she's going to die she's going to wind up totally incapacitated their answer to denying her disability was if you're in that much pain we can give you assisted suicide that's not what Tracy is about she is a kind loving person who started out trying to do the right thing and helping people she would never ask for any help ever. She's had a very hard life. She's had a rough life is more like it she is the most kindest sweetest loving person you would ever want to meet and even though she's in a very difficult situation right now she was in a shelter and they evicted her you can go and look at her stories on YouTube she's been doing it for the last 5-6 years. She was unlawfully evicted from her apartment was on the streets for a little bit then her employer unlawfully terminated her without paying into her unemployment compensation is what we call it here in the United States while taking it out of her pay but never putting it into her account. She currently has a lawyer who is helping her an assisting soup but in the meantime she has no money she's working in part-time menial job she has two cats that are her only stability. Her family has turned her back on her for their own greedy reasons. She would never ask for anything she's a believer in Jesus Christ our Lord savior. I'm asking for you to despair even if it's $2 to help her I have donated to her personally to help her because she hasn't eaten in 6 days I just sent her $200. And I'm not bragging but I've been her and it breaks my heart when I see a good person who is in need of help and won't ask for it. She's gone to local churches but they're so full right now they can't help her the reason I sent her money is so she can go buy at least a tent some supplies get a meal in her. I didn't have anybody help me so I know what she's going through thank God I'm in a better place today with a roof over my head food on my table and clean clothes on my back. If anybody can be the angel and help her get back on her feet again or she can have a roof over her head and food on her table and clean clothes on her back and be able to have the only thing she has left in this world her cats I would be greatly appreciated. Crying as I'm writing this because it just breaks my heart that a soul like her has to go through this and that their government will not help her not even with housing. If you know anybody that has Crohn's disease you know how much of a debilitating disease it can be along with having perforated bowel. She was told if she kept working she's going to wind up dead. I don't want her to die. So I asked you from the bottom of my heart if you could spare whatever you can for this lady.