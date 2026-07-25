Sponsor Landon: Perfect Step Gym t

As many of you know, Landon has been putting in incredible work at "The Perfect Step" gym! To keep his momentum going after his grant runs out, we are raising funds for his next rounds of tuition.





Want to help Landon stay on track?





📱 How to donate: you can use this link OR Text Mom directly for Zelle. You can also send a message here on Facebook for more information.





Your prayers and support mean the world to our family. Thank you for being a part of Landon's recovery journey! 💙



