Pepper the cat

Pepper is our family cat. We adopted her about 5 years ago to be friends with our cat Stella. Stella passed away and the stress from losing her has caused Pepper some sort of internal inflammation or blockage accompanied by blood in her urine. She needs to have tests and x rays done and they won't do it without the money for it up front. Any help to get Pepper the care she needs would be greatly appreciated. Help us get Pep-pep the care she needs.