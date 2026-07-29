Peoples Laziness Community for People

The “People’s Laziness Community for People” (PLCP) was founded in 1998 after four friends accidentally stayed on the same couch for 19 consecutive hours arguing about whether someone should get up to order pizza.

Inspired by this moment of “collective stillness,” they created a foundation dedicated to protecting humanity from unnecessary effort.

Its founding principles:

If a task can wait, it should. If someone else volunteers, let them. If there’s a shortcut, it is now policy.

The foundation originally planned nationwide outreach, but the board unanimously agreed that sounded exhausting.

Today, PLCP advocates for:

Chairs in every hallway Two-hour lunch breaks Remote controls for things already within arm’s reach Research grants into “advanced procrastination systems”

Its annual fundraiser, “The Sit-In,” is attended by dozens of people who RSVP “maybe” and often don’t show.

The organization’s motto:

“Someone should really do something about this.”



