Billboard Fund for Healthcare and Luigi Mangione

Billboard Fund: Luigi Mangione and the U.S. Healthcare System
This fundraiser is a collaboration between grassroots organizations, activists and citizens who are concerned by the media narrative unfolding around Luigi Mangione and the health insurance industry.
While the Dec 4th shooting of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson was an unfortunate display of violence, mainstream media coverage has consistently stifled the broader conversation about inequities in the healthcare system. Like the New York Times, which in an op-ed from UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty, superficially diagnosed the flaws of the system, yet offered no cure, contrary to its very title “Let’s Fix It,” (Witty, New York Times 2024). In a year when insurance companies have amassed record profits and used AI algorithms to deny claims, the mainstream media would sooner offer a platform to CEOs than address the grievances of ordinary Americans—who’ve lost good health, and in worse cases, their lives.
We are also deeply concerned about Luigi Mangione’s right to a fair trial. From the now-infamous perp walk with NYC Mayor Eric Adams to multiple documentaries published (“Manhunt,” “Mind of a Killer”), there has been a consistent media framing of Mangione as guilty—this in tandem with censorship of social media content in support of him. The looming threat of the death penalty under federal charges and terrorism charges are evidence of a system that selectively flexes its power to defend corporate interests.
Our goal is to raise funds for billboard trucks and billboards to raise public awareness on three topics:
HEALTHCARE
Use of AI and high rates of denials in the insurance industry
Deaths of patients, bankruptcies, and medical debt
Individuals’ stories about how insurance has impacted them
CORPORATE GREED
Prioritization of profits over people
Rising income inequality
JUSTICE
A two-tiered system of justice for the poor and the wealthy
Use of terrorism charges to quell dissent
Jury nullification and rights of U.S. citizens
All funds raised will go directly to paying for billboards and billboard trucks in the NYC area, with a focus on Luigi Mangione’s trial in order to maximize publicity (we’d love to have trucks and billboards running 24/7, but unlike the corporate media, we don’t have billionaires behind our messaging).
Please direct questions to peopleoverprofithealthcare@gmail.com
If you have graphics, media, or other content with messaging that you think would fit on one of our billboards, contact peopleoverprofithealthcare@gmail.com.
Free Luigi!!!
Single payer healthcare now!
Jury nullification!!!
If a parent denies their child life-saving medical treatment, that parent is jailed. If an insurance CEO does it, it's just business. End the murder-for-profit health insurance industry. Deny, delay, depose!
