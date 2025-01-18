Billboard Fund for Healthcare and Luigi Mangione

Billboard Fund: Luigi Mangione and the U.S. Healthcare System





This fundraiser is a collaboration between grassroots organizations, activists and citizens who are concerned by the media narrative unfolding around Luigi Mangione and the health insurance industry.





While the Dec 4th shooting of UnitedHealth Care CEO Brian Thompson was an unfortunate display of violence, mainstream media coverage has consistently stifled the broader conversation about inequities in the healthcare system. Like the New York Times, which in an op-ed from UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty, superficially diagnosed the flaws of the system, yet offered no cure, contrary to its very title “Let’s Fix It,” (Witty, New York Times 2024). In a year when insurance companies have amassed record profits and used AI algorithms to deny claims, the mainstream media would sooner offer a platform to CEOs than address the grievances of ordinary Americans—who’ve lost good health, and in worse cases, their lives.





We are also deeply concerned about Luigi Mangione’s right to a fair trial. From the now-infamous perp walk with NYC Mayor Eric Adams to multiple documentaries published (“Manhunt,” “Mind of a Killer”), there has been a consistent media framing of Mangione as guilty—this in tandem with censorship of social media content in support of him. The looming threat of the death penalty under federal charges and terrorism charges are evidence of a system that selectively flexes its power to defend corporate interests.





Our goal is to raise funds for billboard trucks and billboards to raise public awareness on three topics:





HEALTHCARE

Use of AI and high rates of denials in the insurance industry

Deaths of patients, bankruptcies, and medical debt

Individuals’ stories about how insurance has impacted them





CORPORATE GREED

Prioritization of profits over people

Rising income inequality





JUSTICE

A two-tiered system of justice for the poor and the wealthy

Use of terrorism charges to quell dissent

Jury nullification and rights of U.S. citizens





All funds raised will go directly to paying for billboards and billboard trucks in the NYC area, with a focus on Luigi Mangione’s trial in order to maximize publicity (we’d love to have trucks and billboards running 24/7, but unlike the corporate media, we don’t have billionaires behind our messaging).





Please direct questions to peopleoverprofithealthcare@gmail.com





If you have graphics, media, or other content with messaging that you think would fit on one of our billboards, contact peopleoverprofithealthcare@gmail.com.