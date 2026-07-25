Penny's End of Life Expenses

Help Us Honor the Life of Penny Elizabeth Cron

On June 20, 2026, our family unexpectedly lost an incredible woman. Penny Elizabeth Cron passed away at the age of 69 after suffering a pulmonary embolism following several weeks of declining health. While she had been more tired than usual in the weeks leading up to her passing, losing her was still a heartbreaking shock.

Penny lived life on her own terms. She was fiercely independent, incredibly self-assured, and just ornery enough to keep everyone on their toes. If you knew Penny, you probably have a story that made you laugh, roll your eyes, or both. Beneath that tough exterior was a woman with an enormous heart who cared deeply about the people she loved. She was always willing to help however she could, even when she insisted she didn't need help herself.

She loved NASCAR, a cold Coke, Franzia Chardonnay, and above all else, her beloved dog, La, who sadly also passed away around the same time. The bond they shared brought her comfort and companionship through many difficult years.

Penny faced chronic neck and back pain for much of her life as the result of motor vehicle accidents when she was younger. Despite living with daily pain, she remained determined to maintain her independence and always wanted to ensure the people she cared about were safe and taken care of.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia Ann Smith and Donald Robert Smith, and by her sister, Katherine Smith. She is survived by her siblings: James Smith and his wife Gina; Brian Smith and his partner Steve; Claudine Tierno and her husband Paul; and Mark Smith and his wife Lona. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.

For me, Penny was much more than an aunt. She was family in every sense of the word. For several years I had the privilege of serving as her proxy caregiver—helping with appointments, medications, groceries, errands, transportation, household needs, and simply being there whenever she needed someone. She spent many holidays with my family, and we shared countless conversations, laughs, and even the occasional stubborn disagreement. She trusted me, and I am honored to now help carry out her final wishes alongside her brother, Brian Smith, and my sister, Lisa Kelsey.

Unfortunately, Penny did not have funds set aside for the many expenses that follow the loss of a loved one. We are asking for help raising $6,000 to cover:

• Cremation ($2,025)

• Burial services

• Probate filing fees

• A memorial luncheon where family and friends can gather to celebrate her life

• Supplies and expenses associated with cleaning and preparing her home after her passing

Every dollar raised will go directly toward these expenses. Any funds received beyond what is immediately needed will continue to be used solely for Penny's final affairs and memorial-related costs.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, our family would be deeply grateful. If donating isn't possible, we completely understand. We simply ask that you share this campaign with others, keep our family in your prayers during this difficult time, and, if you knew Penny, consider leaving a favorite memory or story in the comments. We would love to collect those memories and share them with our family.

Details regarding the memorial luncheon, including the date, time, and location, will be shared here as they become available.

Thank you for helping us give Penny the dignified farewell she deserves. Your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support mean more to our family than words can express.