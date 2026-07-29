Pennsylvania State Constables Legal Fund

After the negative ruling in Commonwealth V Wiggs (641 MDA 2023) stripping constables of their ability to use emergency lights while in performance of their duties, including arrests with and without warrant, enforcing ordinance, patrol, peacekeeping, and general law enforcement, this fund is established with the following goals:

1. Support the various legal battles involving constables (Wiggs Appeal, Lee, Castline, etc).

2. Prepare a fund to be distributed to various lobbying efforts to secure constables presence by naming them explicitly in the various Pennsylvania laws (Motor Vehicle Code, Emergency Vehicles, Breach of Peace enforcement, ORIs, NCIC, etc).

3. Assist with payment for lawyers, legal teams, outreach, and support for the various fights that constables are in.

4. Provide relief to constables who are already bring drained by the legal process and the monetary stress that they bring.





The office of constable is among the oldest in the Nation, dating back to 1664. This fight is designed by those who dislike the office to drain constables of their resources and make them retreat into purely judicial duties, despite judicial duties being the only duties NOT required of constables (In Re Act 147 of 1990, Swinehart V McAndrews).



