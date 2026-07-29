Help My Wife Fully Recover From Methanol Poisoning

On March 3rd, 2026, my wife Penelope was poisoned.

She drank a single cup of water. That was the only thing she consumed that day. What was in that water nearly killed her.

When she arrived at urgent care, doctors found 38 milligrams per deciliter of methanol in her body , a fatal dose. She was immediately treated with fomepizole to bring the levels down. She went home thinking the worst was over.

The next morning she woke up and could not see out of her left eye.

She still cannot see out of her left eye today.

We know who did it.

We received an anonymous email from a woman named Katelyn Attard confessing that she poisoned my wife's water. In the email she told us not to come back, not to tell anyone.

We filed a police report with the LAPD. The investigation has been moving slowly. We are pushing every day to get this case the attention it deserves.

This is what Penelope's life looks like right now.

After the poisoning we fled to Arizona. Since then Penelope has not been able to keep solid food down for over two weeks. She is surviving on Pedialyte, electrolyte water, IV fluids and amino acid supplements.

And now — in the last few days — the tremors have started.

Her hands shake. Her body is fighting something the doctors haven't been able to fully diagnose yet. We have been to the ER multiple times. We have been turned away or given no answers every time. The medical system has not been able to help us.

We are desperately searching for the right neurologist and toxicology specialist who understands methanol poisoning at this level and can help us figure out what is happening to her body right now and help her recover.

Why would someone do this?

Me and my wife practice Falun Gong — a peaceful spiritual meditation discipline that follows the principles of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance. It is currently banned and violently persecuted in China by the Chinese Communist Party.

We believe this may be bigger than one person acting alone. A second email from Katelyn stated she has access to CCP hacking technology. We are calling on federal authorities to investigate whether this is connected to the CCP's known campaign of targeting Falun Gong practitioners on US soil.

Attacking someone for their spiritual beliefs is a crime. On American soil it is unacceptable.

Here is what we need.

We need two things right now:

1. Medical help. If you are a neurologist, toxicologist, or specialist in methanol poisoning — or if you know one please reach out to us directly. Every day matters.

2. Financial support. The ER visits, IV treatments, supplements and ongoing care have created a financial burden we cannot carry alone. We have no consistent income right now due to this affecting our companies. Every dollar goes directly to getting her the specialized treatment she needs.

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Hold on to your goodness. The evil will never prevail.

— SPIRIT