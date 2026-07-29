GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help My Wife Fully Recover From Methanol Poisoning

Goal$9,000 USD
Raised$1,022 USD

Fundraiser created bySpirit Realm

Fundraiser funds will be received by Spirit Realm Technologies LLC

Help My Wife Fully Recover From Methanol Poisoning

On March 3rd, 2026, my wife Penelope was poisoned.

She drank a single cup of water. That was the only thing she consumed that day. What was in that water nearly killed her.

When she arrived at urgent care, doctors found 38 milligrams per deciliter of methanol in her body , a fatal dose. She was immediately treated with fomepizole to bring the levels down. She went home thinking the worst was over.

The next morning she woke up and could not see out of her left eye.

She still cannot see out of her left eye today.

We know who did it.

We received an anonymous email from a woman named Katelyn Attard confessing that she poisoned my wife's water. In the email she told us not to come back, not to tell anyone.

We filed a police report with the LAPD. The investigation has been moving slowly. We are pushing every day to get this case the attention it deserves.

This is what Penelope's life looks like right now.

After the poisoning we fled to Arizona. Since then Penelope has not been able to keep solid food down for over two weeks. She is surviving on Pedialyte, electrolyte water, IV fluids and amino acid supplements.

And now — in the last few days — the tremors have started.

Her hands shake. Her body is fighting something the doctors haven't been able to fully diagnose yet. We have been to the ER multiple times. We have been turned away or given no answers every time. The medical system has not been able to help us.

We are desperately searching for the right neurologist and toxicology specialist who understands methanol poisoning at this level and can help us figure out what is happening to her body right now and help her recover.

Why would someone do this?

Me and my wife practice Falun Gong — a peaceful spiritual meditation discipline that follows the principles of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance. It is currently banned and violently persecuted in China by the Chinese Communist Party.

We believe this may be bigger than one person acting alone. A second email from Katelyn stated she has access to CCP hacking technology. We are calling on federal authorities to investigate whether this is connected to the CCP's known campaign of targeting Falun Gong practitioners on US soil.

Attacking someone for their spiritual beliefs is a crime. On American soil it is unacceptable.

Here is what we need.

We need two things right now:

1. Medical help. If you are a neurologist, toxicologist, or specialist in methanol poisoning — or if you know one please reach out to us directly. Every day matters.

2. Financial support. The ER visits, IV treatments, supplements and ongoing care have created a financial burden we cannot carry alone. We have no consistent income right now due to this affecting our companies. Every dollar goes directly to getting her the specialized treatment she needs.

If you cannot donate please share this.

Send this to 9 people. Post it on your story. Share it in a group chat. Tag a doctor. Tag a neurologist. Tag anyone who might know someone who can help.


For justice — contact LAPD For medical leads — DM us directly

Hold on to your goodness. The evil will never prevail.

— SPIRIT

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve