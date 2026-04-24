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PENDING HOMELESSNESS

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmiee Johnson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amiee Johnson

PENDING HOMELESSNESS

Hi Everyone,

I am a single mom of two, and my children are ALL that I have because my family is living lives that I am trying to avoid in order to protect my children and my peace.

I am a firm believer in doing what is pleasing to God,and sometimes family is not it.

On April 14,2026 I lost my job,and since then things have been very challenging.

I never received unemployment benefits,because it was a forced resignation and I didn’t qualify.

We struggled from that day until May 27,2026 when the Lord blessed me with a parttime job working!!

I’m still trying to get back on my feet, and our bills are pilled up, most importantly OUR RENT:(

Through my prayers, and open communication my landlord has agreed to work with me,capping the late charges, for June but time is running out, and I STILL owe 593.00 ,AND July’s rent will be due in less than 10 days so I’m starting to get weary.

I know you maybe wondering where is the children’s father?

To be absolutely honest he’s chosen the streets life over his family for the last FIFTEEN YEARS, and is evading the court system.

I bore my children and have been with the two of them since they came out of my womb-and as long as I have breath I will do everything to remain a constant in their lives.


The breakdown of the $2000.00 we are needing is as follows:

-593.00 Still Owed for June 2026.

-1400.00 To give us a BIG cushion for July 2026 -rent to be paid in full no late charges!!

-7.00 I will treat my kids to a McDonald’s Ice Cream Cone-they deserve it ,because they really are great children.

Which will allow me to FINALLY get ahead of the curve.


I didn’t include a picture of myself and my children because to be honest -this is not my battle, and surely not my children’s-it’s the Lord’s so I am trusting in him!


If ANY proof of hardship is needed,I can provide it for sure!


I am at the mercy of God’s children-

Please Help me, to help us!!

No amount is too small, and will be greatly appreciated.

OR

If you are not able to assist Matthew 18: 19-20….is a great reference for appealing to God on our behalf.


In The Name of Jesus,I ask and faithfully I know it is done, even if in the 11th hour!!


(Apologies if my writing is not very good,I’m so overwhelmed with emotions.)



Thank You!!





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