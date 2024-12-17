Pemba Disaster Relief

A Community in Crisis:

On December 15, Cyclone Chido tore through northern Mozambique, devastating the farming region near Pemba. Homes, farms, and local markets were destroyed, leaving families without shelter, livelihoods, or access to food.

Our Connection:

For the past year and a half, we’ve partnered with the Occular Innovation Center and IRIS Farms to support farming, food safety, and local businesses in this region. The farmers we’ve worked alongside are now facing unimaginable loss—many have lost their homes, and the farmland they depend on has been wiped out.

Our Focus:

Collective Impact Labs is committed to helping rebuild the lives of these resilient farmers. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

Rebuilding homes for farmers and their families who have lost everything.

Restoring farmland and infrastructure to address urgent food scarcity and ensure long-term sustainability.

How You Can Help:

Your donation will not only help families recover from this disaster but also restore hope and a path forward for an entire community. Every contribution makes a tangible impact—providing shelter, food security, and the resources needed to rebuild.





Thank you for standing with us and the people of Pemba during this critical time. Together, we can help this community rise stronger than ever.