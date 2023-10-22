Peer Academy, the peer to peer education system of the Return to the Land communities, is a way of learning that involves people with different expertise and experiences teaching and learning from each other. It is based on the principles of collaboration, mutual respect with the goals of spreading relevant knowledge and wisdom to generate meritocratic truth seeking academic hierarchies that can make a difference online and in the world. Our first school will be hosted in our northern Arkansas RttL intentional community.

We are raising funds to build up the infrastructure for our peer to peer education system and expand it to more communities and learners. Our immediate goal is to make in person courses on the classics, especially Platonism, available to young people who share our values.

With your help, we can provide more resources, training, and opportunities for people to learn from each other and grow together. Your donation will make a difference in the lives of many people who are eager to learn and share their knowledge.