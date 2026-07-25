pectus excavatum surgery

I am a 18 year old high school graduate I’ve been saving up since I was in middle school to have this surgery which is $35,000 and I have $20,000 saved up between me and my dad. This little push would help me have enough money to pay for the surgery completely.( i hope me and my dad did the math) and hopefully i can have it sooner then later. i have a sunken whole in my chest and i can’t perform or be as active as I want to because I get shortness of breath really quick and I would really like to have my confidence whenever I takeoff my shirt and not think people are just looking at the hole in my chest.