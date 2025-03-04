Supporting Pearl at the Mailbox

My name is Sheri Lopez; I am a human trafficking survivor and the founder and Executive Director of Pearl at the Mailbox.

At the innocent age of 15, I was groomed and then trafficked by my high school boyfriend's father. I was not a troubled teen; I grew up in a 2-parent home, was the middle of 3 girls, and was trying to find my place in the world.

From the age of 15 to 18, I lived at home while being trafficked on the weekends and over the summer. My parents had no idea what was happening to me, and I had no words to tell them because I didn't understand it myself.

From the age of 18 until my rescue, I had a total of 4 traffickers, flown all across the United States, and experienced horrors too difficult to describe.

The last location I was held at was an apartment complex in Phoenix. I had earned the privilege of getting the mail unaccompanied by this trafficker, and this is where I met Pearl. She would show up at the mailbox every time I was there and ask me if I wanted to leave with her, and one day, I told her yes.

It took over 25 years to process and grasp what happened to me, and after frequently hearing how this was happening to other children in America, I could not stay silent anymore.

In honor of Pearl and what she did to help rescue me, I chose to name my nonprofit organization in her honor.

Today, Pearl at the Mailbox is working to end child grooming and exploitation in America through prevention education and awareness training, as well as work on legislation to protect children and survivors.

I learned quickly that 'We the People' have to protect our children and not stay silent and that we have to hold lawmakers accountable for their inaction or disinterest in the crimes that harm children.

I say, 'No MORE!"

With the help of a handful of ethical lawmakers, I have been able to update some Arizona laws that protect children and survivors. Sadly, many of these bills die before ever being assigned to a committee to be heard due to a lack of potential votes.

This, however, will not stop me!

I continue to push Arizona lawmakers to be proactive in protecting children from abusers and will keep doing so. However, I, too, focus on bills at the federal level. If Arizona won't do something, it may get done through a federal bill; after all, our kids deserve better protection from predators than what they are getting now.

Recently, I had the honor of speaking before the United States Congressional Judiciary Committee about human trafficking and current federal legislation.

Pearl at the Mailbox WILL NEVER TAKE GOVERNMENT GRANTS OR FUNDS, as I do not want them to tell me how I can operate and dictate how best to share prevention and awareness about human trafficking.

For the most part, I self-fund Pearl at the Mailbox; however, there are times when I do need donations to help with travel expenses, especially when I have back-to-back trips to Washington, D.C.

After reading this, if you feel led, donate to Pearl at the Mailbox to help with travel expenses and help us spread the prevention message to more people, I would be grateful!

Sheri Lopez

Pearl at the Mailbox

www,pearlatthemailbox.org









