Back to School

The children at the Garden of Hope in Montrouis, Haiti are excited to return to school after several months of school closures due to gang violence. The only thing that they need is funding. The cost is $300 per child and there are 31 children. We are asking for you to pray and ask God what he wants you to do and do it.

In 2018 God used Feed My Sheep Ministries to start the building of the Garden of Hope which cares for about 30 children and employs several employees. By 2020 the building was complete and the children had a beautiful new home overlooking the Caribbean Sea. They were able to grow their own vegetables and raise livestock while striving for self efficiency. The recent turmoil has forced the children to leave their beautiful home and move to the village where it is safe. God is providing for their basic needs but there is a need for new funds to enable the children to get back to a routine and return to school. The children start school in the next week or so. Please contact me if you want more information on the children and any other questions you might have. May God bless you and continue to bless the Garden of Hope. Be part of Gods work and give or pray or both as the Lord leads.