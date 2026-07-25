Peaceful Outdoor Retreat for Mental wellness

Nature has a unique way of bringing peace, clarity, and healing. My vision is to create Oasis Acres, a place where people can step away from the stress of everyday life and reconnect with the outdoors.

Mental health is one of the biggest reasons behind this dream. I’ve seen how stress, anxiety, burnout, and life’s challenges affect so many people. It has touched families, friends, coworkers, and communities everywhere. I believe everyone deserves a place where they can slow down, breathe, and find a sense of peace, even if only for a little while.

This first property is the beginning of that vision—a smaller version of what I hope Oasis Acres will become. My goal is to develop a peaceful recreational space centered around archery, fishing, farming, quiet reflection, and enjoying nature. It will be a place where people can step away from the demands of daily life, reconnect with themselves and those around them, and experience the calming benefits of the outdoors.

I’m currently working to purchase the land and am raising funds to help cover the down payment and closing costs. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings this dream one step closer to becoming a reality.

Your support isn’t just helping purchase land—it’s helping lay the foundation for a place dedicated to recreation, hope, and mental wellness. As the project grows, I plan to share regular updates so everyone who supports this journey can see the progress being made.

If you’re unable to donate, you can still make a huge difference by sharing this campaign with others who believe in the healing power of nature.

Thank you for believing in this vision and for being part of the beginning of Oasis Acres.



