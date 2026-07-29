PCOS treatment and support

I’ve been struggling with PCOS and infertility for the past few years, and it has affected my life emotionally, physically, and financially. Between doctor visits, treatments, medications, and everyday living expenses, the stress has become overwhelming. Even while trying to stay strong and hopeful, it’s been difficult keeping up with bills while also paying for the medical care I need.





I’m raising money to help cover my bills and continue treatment for PCOS and infertility so I can keep fighting for my dream of one day having a family. Any support, whether through donations or simply sharing my story, would truly mean so much to me. Thank you for helping me during such a difficult time.





I am a full-time student living with PCOS, infertility struggles, and financial stress. I never wanted to ask for help, but I’m doing my best to keep going through it all. Anything given or shared means more to me than words can explain. Thank you for supporting me during one of the hardest seasons of my life. 🤍



