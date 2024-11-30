A blessing in disguise and a call to rally troops.

In October, the Lord blessed me to preach in a conference discussing the doctrinal convictions of the Reformation. A striking reality of the Reformation is that most of the reformers did not start with the intention of leaving the Roman Catholic Church. They truly sought to reform the church with a return to biblical principles. Once it became obvious that leadership would not tolerate biblical reforms, they were forced by biblical convictions and a desire to minister according to the Word of God to leave the Roman Catholic Church and begin a new ministry work.

Though not on the level of the Reformation, we have found ourselves in a similar situation here in Harrah, Oklahoma. While our desire has been to drive the church here to return to its biblical commitments, recent circumstances have forced us to follow biblical convictions and start a new ministry work.

One might be tempted to despair, but in reality, this is a huge blessing. God has purified His church, and now we have a totally unified plurality of elders and a whole church that loves the word of God, their elders, one another, and, more importantly, the Lord. The church is fairly small, but there are still about 25 of us and around 10 kids. The fellowship has been so sweet, but we need some practical help to replant.

Would you prayerfully consider contributing to help us get up and running with all the things a church plant needs? (Funds for location, equip, etc) Please feel free to contact me for any further information. More importantly, please pray for us; that Christ will be glorified and his people will continue to grow in His love and grace.



Providence Bible Church will be a church dedicated to expository preaching, going through the bible verse by verse, committed to family integration, and reformed. If you have any questions, you can contact Pastor Nathaniel Jolly at jollynathaniel@gmail.com or through FB or Twitter.