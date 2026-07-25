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Breathe Fish & Thrive A Cleaner World Starts with Us

Goal$1,000,000,000 USD

Fundraiser created byPatrick Glenn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Patrick Glenn

Breathe Fish & Thrive A Cleaner World Starts with Us

🌟 Hey there, amazing souls! 🙏 I'm not one to share personal stories often, but today I need your hearts and hands more than ever. It started as a whisper in the wind, this idea of making our world a little brighter—one project at a time. But it quickly grew into a thunderous roar, echoing through the valleys of my soul, demanding action.

🌊 Remember that morning by the river? The one where we stood side by side, lost in awe as sunlight danced on the water's surface? That moment was more than just peace—it was an awakening to the beauty and fragility of our planet. But lately, it feels like those once-pristine waters are crying out for help. Pollution has crept back into their dance, choking them with a sad symphony of plastic bags and chemical whispers.

🏞️ And then there's the community... my heart swells thinking about them—those resilient souls who keep pushing forward despite every challenge life throws at them. Yet even they are facing tough times as financial burdens loom large like dark clouds on a rainy day. They need our help, Mica, just as much as nature does.

So here I am, standing before you with the weight of both worlds—the natural and human landscapes that color my every breath. This campaign is more than money; it's about igniting hope in a world that desperately needs change. It’s about providing relief to those who can hardly find strength to stand up.

💔 We are talking about the Dime Store, an initiative aimed at supporting families who have hit rock bottom financially. Imagine living paycheck to paycheck and then one unexpected expense comes along—like a splinter under your skin—and disrupts everything you’ve been working towards. That's where we step in with just enough support for them to pick themselves up again.

And let's not forget the rivers, the air, the earth itself! By supporting this campaign, you aren't donating money; you are investing in a future that breathes easier and shines brighter. Every dollar counts towards ensuring every child knows what it feels like to wake up with clean skies overhead.

So I ask you, dear friends—those who have shared laughter with me under the stars or offered silent prayers during tough times—I ask for your support once more. Your contribution will not only fund these projects but also ignite a spark of hope in our communities and across generations to come.

Let’s make this world not just a better place, Mica, but THE best place we can imagine. 🌍💖

With all my heart,

[Patrick L Glenn]

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