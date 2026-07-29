Paying it forward to Destiny

I don’t even know Destiny personally, but I know her heart and she truly has a heart of gold. She’s a single mama of 5. I’ve been following her story for a year or so and I’ve seen her give endlessly with no expectation of reciprocity. During her 5th pregnancy, she fought hard to keep her home, the one that is familiar and special to her family. She handled her own health problems during her pregnancy with grace. She was told her baby had a hole in his heart and that she should abort and she refused, having faith that God would heal him. He did. While she was still pregnant, she and her children were hit at a high speed by a drunk driver at a red light. Thankfully, everyone was alright, but now she’s seeing some of the aftermath of that with some complications with her heart. She was told that she is in heart failure. I will not even speak that over her, but that is what she was told. The home she fought so hard to keep is no longer an option, so she’s on the lookout for the right home all while caring for her newborn son and her other 4 children and navigating her personal challenges with health. This woman is the most wholesome mom and as a person, she is so kind, loving and charitable. If you have been blessed and would like to pay it forward, I encourage you to donate toward Destiny’s healing and cover her and her family in prayer for a life of freedom, vitality, prosperity, togetherness and happiness.





Thank you so much for reading and for being willing to support this amazing mother’s healing.