Paying for Life!

I am a current 20 year old college student at a University. My life has been pretty rocky from the start but the main reason I am on here today is because of the fact that I am homeless due to parental issues and am unable to afford college expenses anymore let alone the ability to have access to medication or food. I am in a really tough spot right now and am so worried everyday for what might happen if I can’t pay back the loans I have taken out to feed myself. Any help is supported and always remember you matter.