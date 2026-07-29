Paying bills and rent

Hello, My name is Kawanna Curtis and I'm here today to tell my story. The reason why I'm doing this campaign is because I have been out of work for the past four weeks and I'm looking for find work so I can pay my rent and bills and also I'm trying to save money because me and my fiancee Christopher are going to get married on April 29th 2028. If you can give me a generous donation amount of money that's fine because I needed to get my rent and bills paid and still looking for work