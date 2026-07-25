Pay off my mom’s debt for her community kitchen

My mom has always helped run a local community kitchen, providing meals to families in need. She pays for much of it through her small clothing store, but lately sales have dropped significantly. Even so, she kept helping, and the expenses eventually turned into a large debt.

My younger sister also volunteers by cooking for the Scouts because helping others has always been part of our family.

We’re simply asking for a little support to help my mom pay off this debt. Any donation, no matter the amount, would make a huge difference. Thank you for your kindness.



