Pay off debs and fund to fix home

I work a full time job taking care of my wife who can't drive and my 2 kids. I got into debt as a teenager and couldn't get back out and now that prices of things are so high I am stuck with a broken oven, an air conditioner that could go out at any time, a newish van that needs a lot of work due to me having to get rid of my suv as I could not pay for diesel. I worry about if my van would break down even though I just got it. I just want to reset everything and start new. I don't need to be a millionaire. Money is nice but having to not worry about debt from buying food with credit cards is much better.